Ocean City Fine Arts League announces winners of Petite Art Show & Exhibition

The Ocean City Fine Arts League announced the winners of the Petite Art Show & Exhibition in the Art on Asbury Gallery in December.
Bonnie Rand, of Northfield, took first place. Rand’s winning submission was a “A Gift from the Raven,” mixed media.
Other winners:
Second place, Grace Zambelli, of Ventnor, “Gone Fishing,” acrylic
Third place, Bonnie Bessor, of Linwood, “Hot Stuff,” watercolor
Honorable mentions:
Cheryl Patton, of West Cape May, “Night,” fabric
Lolli Grilli, of Dennisville, “Portrait Bomb,” acrylic
Jennifer King, of Atlantic County, “Maggio Sunbath,” watercolor
Donna Mindish, of Northfield, “Sea Foam,” acrylic
People are also reading…
The gallery is open daily, and all show pieces are for sale. For more information, call 609-814-0308 or visit oceancityfineartsleague.org.