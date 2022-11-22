Ocean City Fine Arts League announces the winners of Art Show & Exhibition in November

OCEAN CITY — Paula Wholey Iacovelli, of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, won first-place honors in the “Anything Goes” art show and exhibition at the Art on Asbury Gallery in November.
Iacovelli’s winning submission was a hydrocel piece titled “Deux Filles.”
Other winners included:
Second Place: Sharon Egan, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, “Tabletop Fiesta,” oil
Third Place: Bonnie Rand, of Northfield, “Good Morning,” mixed media
Honorable mentions:
Karen Porreca, of Ocean City, “Imagine,” mixed media
Cary Sagady, of Ocean City, “Spider Web & Rain Drops,” photo
The gallery is open daily. All show pieces are for sale. For more information, call 609-814-0308 or visit oceancityfineartsleague.org.