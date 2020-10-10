Ocean City edges Mainland Regional to stay undefeated in girls soccer

LINWOOD — The Ocean City High School girls soccer team never trailed and beat rival Mainland Regional 3-2 Saturday in a fast-paced game between skilled teams.

Summer Reimet scored the first and last goals for the visiting Red Raiders, and Kacey McDonnell put O.C. up for good at 2-1 in the 69th minute.

The win put the defending state Group III champions at 2-0-1 for the season. Mainland fell to 1-1.

“These kind of games are fun,” said Lisa Cuneo, Ocean City’s first-year head coach who was an assistant last year. “When you blow away a team, it doesn’t teach you anything. Mainland played us man-to-man more than I thought they would. People notice us now since we’re state champions. From a coaching standpoint, I’d rather be the underdog. This occurrence will help us moving on.”

Reimet, a junior, took a pass from Emily Benson on the right side and scored the first goal of the game from 8 yards out in the seventh minute.

The teams took turns moving the ball upfield at a blistering pace in the first half. Two Mustangs, Camryn Dirkes and Julia Kaes, collided head-to- head with 29 minutes left in the half. Kaes needed stitches for a cut and did not return.