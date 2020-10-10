Ocean City edges Mainland Regional to stay undefeated in girls soccer

LINWOOD — The Ocean City High School girls soccer team never trailed and beat rival Mainland Regional 3-2 Saturday in a fast-paced game between skilled teams.
Summer Reimet scored the first and last goals for the visiting Red Raiders, and Kacey McDonnell put O.C. up for good at 2-1 in the 69th minute.
The win put the defending state Group III champions at 2-0-1 for the season. Mainland fell to 1-1.
“These kind of games are fun,” said Lisa Cuneo, Ocean City’s first-year head coach who was an assistant last year. “When you blow away a team, it doesn’t teach you anything. Mainland played us man-to-man more than I thought they would. People notice us now since we’re state champions. From a coaching standpoint, I’d rather be the underdog. This occurrence will help us moving on.”
Reimet, a junior, took a pass from Emily Benson on the right side and scored the first goal of the game from 8 yards out in the seventh minute.
The teams took turns moving the ball upfield at a blistering pace in the first half. Two Mustangs, Camryn Dirkes and Julia Kaes, collided head-to- head with 29 minutes left in the half. Kaes needed stitches for a cut and did not return.
Dirkes returned to the game and fired a quick roller from outside the 18-yard line that knotted the score at 1-1 with 43 seconds left in the half. Dirkes led Mainland with 23 goals as a sophomore in 2019.
The game stayed tied until McDonnell, a junior, scored in front for O.C. with 10:43 left in regulation. Hope Slimmer assisted.
Reimet added a big insurance goal six minutes later with a break upfield. She got the ball past charging Mainland goalie Katie Bretones from 15 yards out. Bretones was injured on the play and left the game.
Reimet and Faith Slimmer each scored 35 goals last year as the Red Raiders went 24-1-1.
“We started out hot (Saturday) and then didn’t do as well in the middle, but we got it back at the end,” said Reimet, a 16-year-old Ocean City resident. “Kacey’s goal really helped us.
“It’s definitely harder (to be defending state champions). We were underdogs last year, but not this year. We have to go out and prove we’re the best team on the field.”
Mainland didn’t quit.
Serena D’Anna scored near the net off an assist from Alyssa Turner with under 4 minutes left to cut it to 3-2. The Mustangs were attacking to the end, and forced O.C. goalie Tori Vliet to make two saves in the final three minutes.
Vliet finished with five saves, as did Bretones.
Chris Meade is in his first year as Mainland’s coach. He was the Mustangs’ boys soccer coach two years ago.
“I felt it was two evenly matched teams,” Meade said. “Our goal was to contain them and outwork them. We used our depth to put a number of people in the game. Ocean City capitalized one more than we did. It was good soccer. It’s always a battle with Ocean City and Mainland. We wanted another result, but the effort was there.”

