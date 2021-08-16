Ocean City Council to consider applications to fill First Ward seat until election

OCEAN CITY — City Council members are seeking applicants to fill in for First Ward City Councilman Michael DeVlieger, who stepped down from his position at the end of the Thursday City Council meeting.

According to City Council President Bob Barr, those interested have until the close of business Friday to fill out a form either at ocnj.us or on file at the City Clerk’s office at City Hall, 861 Asbury Ave. Council members will interview applicants in a closed-door session either Aug. 26 or Sept. 9, Barr said.

“It breaks my heart to have to read that,” Barr said.

DeVlieger surprised the rest of the governing body July 22 when he said the next meeting would be his last. He resigned as of the end of the Aug. 12 meeting.

Barr said Mayor Jay Gillian would sit in on the interviews in case there was a tie among council members. In Ocean City’s form of government, the mayor votes in cases of a tie but otherwise does not get a vote on council. With seven members, a tie is usually unlikely, but with one seat vacant there is a possibility of a three-three vote.