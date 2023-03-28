OCEAN CITY - The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce announced that Gloria Votta, a Re/Max At the Shore Realtor with over twenty years of experience will be given the 2023 Salute to Working Women Award on April 26. The event, the Chamber of Commerce Luncheon, will be held at the Ocean City Yacht Club.

Votta is being celebrated for her outstanding professional and personal achievements at Re/Max At the Shore. Votta has worked in real estate since 2001 and is actively involved with her local board, Ocean City Board of Realtors, she has previously been honored with the Realtor of the Year Award in 2013. Beyond this honor, she has also served on the Board in various positions, including President in 2015. Her and her husband reside in Ocean City with their fur baby Vinnie.

The keynote speaker and current President and CEO of Cape May County Chamber of Commerce is Barbara Jones. Jones is Treasurer of the American Bio Recovery Association, and serves on the Coast Guard Community Foundation Board. For many years Jones has served as a board members of a number of groups, including the Board of the Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce and the Women in Business Committee.