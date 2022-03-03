Ocean City briefs

Mr. Mature America seeks contestants

Entries are open for contestants in the Mr. Mature America Pageant on April 9. Mr. Mature celebrates the achievements of men 55 years and older. The pageant, now in its eighth year, mixes talent, good looks and self-deprecating humor.

The Ocean City Music Pier crowd is raucous and appreciative as the contestants ham it up on stage, competing in talent, poise and interview segments. If you have what it takes to be the world’s next “Mr. Mature” (or if you can talk somebody into it), complete the online entry form available at ocnj.us/mrmature or email events@ocnj.us for more information. Deadline for sign-ups is March 10.

The event is the first and only pageant of its kind in the United States. Ocean City’s Jack Merritt has held the crown since 2019, the last time the pageant was able to be held.

Vendor, artist registration open for OC-Con 2022

The OC-Con Comic Book and Memorabilia Festival will be held April 2 and 3 at the Ocean City Music Pier. Now in its fifth year, the festival will help kick off Ocean City’s 2022 calendar of special events. OC-Con features meet-the-artist sessions, discussion panels, costume contests, and the display and sale of comic books and memorabilia. Show hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 2, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 3. Registration is now open to artists, vendors, and “superhero” runners and obstacle course racers. Visit ocnjcon.com for complete information on all of OC-Con.

Girls Weekend April 1-3

Girls Weekend will kick off with a local fashion show on Friday, April 1. Shopping and dining specials, accommodation packages, wellness classes, and more will continue throughout the weekend of April 2-3. The event showcases Ocean City’s downtown shopping district along Asbury Avenue and nearby. Save the date and check back for more information on participating businesses.