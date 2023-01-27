 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ocean City boys 59, Middle Township 55

  • 0

Kori Segich scored 22 points to lead the Red Raiders (8-10) to the win. Omero Chevere (20 points) made 4 3-pointers in the second half for Ocean City.

Bubba McNeil scored a game-high 27 points for Middle Township (9-9).

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News