Ocean City Board of Realtors collecting cold weather items

The Ocean City Board of Realtors has announced its fall community service project — a drive to collect coats, sweaters, scarves, hats, and other cold weather items.
Donations will be collected now through Nov. 23 for donation to those in need in Ocean City.
The Warmth for the Winter Drive will collect gently used or new items. Most needed are clothes and coats for men, hats, scarves, gloves and socks; hats, gloves, coats, and scarves for children; and blankets, sheets, and comforters.
Donations can be dropped off at the office of the Ocean City Board of Realtors, 405 22nd St., Ocean City. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 609-399-0128 or email Vicki@ocbor.com
