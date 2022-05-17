 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean City Block Party

Despite fog and gray skies along the coast, it looked like a big turnout for the Spring Block Party on Asbury Avenue in Ocean City on Saturday, with block after block of crafters, food and entertainment. Hundreds of booths lined the downtown from Fifth Street to 14th Street for the rain-or-shine event. The event has been held in the spring and fall since the 1980s, and is one of the most popular on the city’s calendar.

