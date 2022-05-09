Ocean City baseball 14, Holy Spirit 1

The Red Raiders, ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 12-5 with their seventh straight victory.

Tom Finnegan struck out three and allowed three hits in six innings for the win. He also hit a home run and had two RBIs. Jack Hoag went 2 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Duke McCarron went 3 for 4 with four RBIs.