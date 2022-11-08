 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean City Arts Center hosts Juried Art Show

110722-pac-hom-ocartphoto1.jpg

Judges for this year’s Ocean City Arts Center’s annual Juried Art Show were Chuck Law, left, Sharon Kiefer and Katherine Aikens, are joined by art center Board President Dr. Jack Devine.

 CHASE JACKSON, PROVIDED

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Arts Center’s annual Juried Art Show is currently on display through Nov. 26.

For this year’s show, in which 82 artists submitted 129 works, 36 pieces of art was selected for the show. Artists entered works in the following mediums: oil, acrylics, watercolor, pastels, mixed media, drawing and printmaking.

This year’s judges were Sharon Kiefer, curator of exhibitions at Perkins Center for the Arts; Chuck Law, artist; and Katherine Aikens, art gallery coordinator at Atlantic Cape Community College.

An awards reception will be held at 7 p.m. on Nov. 11. The awards were given for Best of Show, second place, third place and three honorable mentions.

The Ocean City Arts Center is located at 1735 Simpson Ave.

For more information, call 609-399-7628.

