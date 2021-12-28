Ocean City and Holy Spirit win state baseball championships

The spring was the first “normal” high school sports season since the pandemic first struck in 2020.

The Ocean City baseball team took advantage.

Ocean City combined the stinginess of three future NCAA Division I pitchers with the unexpected clutch hitting of Jack Perry to win the first state championship in the program’s history with a 3-2 victory over Pascack Valley at Bob DeMeo Memorial Field in Mercer County’s Veterans Park on June 21.

Perry knocked in the winning run with a squeeze bunt in the top of the 14th inning. High school baseball games normally last seven innings. Ocean City pitchers Gannon Brady, Matt Nunan and Duke McCarron combined to allow four hits and strike out 11.

Meanwhile, pitcher Dave Hagaman delivered a memorable performance, allowing one run and three hits in six innings as Spirit beat Morristown-Beard 7-1 at Bob DeMeo Memorial Field on June 16. The victory gave Holy Spirit its fourth state championship in the program’s history and its first since 2015.