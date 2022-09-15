Ocean City Air Shows Fly Into Town This Weekend

OCEAN CITY — All eyes will turn to the sky for Ocean City’s Air Show Weekend on Sept. 17 and 18. All events are free to attend.

The celebration starts with the Ocean City Airport Festival at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 17. The festival features a ground display of unusual airplanes ranging from warbirds to helicopters. The event will feature a parachute jump from Team Fastrax, “America’s Skydiving Team.” It also will include food, music, classic cars and kids’ activities.

The skydiving team will perform at the Airport Festival at noon, depending on wind and weather conditions. The half-mile “Runway Run” will return and is open to all ages. It offers a chance for anybody to cover ground normally traversed only by planes. The run will go off after the skydiving jump.

The festival takes place at the Municipal Airport at 26th Street and Bay Avenue. Additional parking for the festival will be available at Shelter Road (off Tennessee Avenue) with free shuttle service provided.

The Parachute Pyrotechnic Show will return to Ocean City at 8 p.m. on Sept. 17. The show consists of several highly trained and specially licensed Team Fastrax parachuters exiting an aircraft 6,000 feet above the city’s beach and Boardwalk. Brilliant white or multi-colored projectile pyrotechnics are then ignited as the parachuters fly in formation, creating a dazzling display for spectators on the ground. The jump will end with a landing on the Seventh Street beach and will be viewable along the entire Boardwalk.

The Boardwalk Aerobatic Air Show will bring some of the best stunt pilots and aerobatic champions in the nation to put on a show over the beach and boardwalk starting at 1 p.m. on Sept. 18. Some of the performances will include: spins and aerobatics by retired U.S. Navy Capt. Mark Meredith; gyroscopic tumbles, spins, aerial cartwheels, torque rolls and feats of precision in a Zivko Edge 540 by David Windmiller; Kevin Russo with his restored SNJ-6, built in 1944 and delivered to the Navy during World War II; low-elevation aerobatics performed in a biplane with smoke by Paul Dougherty; the Team Fasttrax jump team opening the show.

The show is best viewed from the area between Fifth and 14th streets. There is no rain date for any of the shows, and air performances may be canceled if weather conditions do not allow for safe flying.

OCEAN CITY POPS SEASON FINALE

The Ocean City Pops will end the 2022 season on a high note with “Maestro Vince Lee at the Keys.” Lee will lead the fabulous musicians of the orchestra in a jam-packed lineup of piano favorites, ranging from rock to Rachmaninoff. Highlights also will include rare gems from the storied Ocean City Pops music library, such as a breathtaking work by Chopin, along with new arrangements written just for the Pops by Maestro Lee. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier. Tickets are available at oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice or 609-399-6111.

ALSO IN SEPTEMBER

Farmers Market (Sept. 14): The final day of the 2022 season for the weekly Farmers Market on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. The market features the best of fresh produce from local farms in the region, along with a variety of craft vendors.

MS City to Shore Ride (Sept. 24-25): About 7,000 cyclists raise millions of dollars through a two-day charity ride from Philadelphia area to Ocean City and back. For more information, call 1-800-445-BIKE or visit https://mssociety.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=997.