Ocean City accepting applications for Citizens' Police Academy

Applications are now open for the Ocean City Police Department’s 2023 Citizens’ Police Academy.
The Citizens’ Police Academy, organized in 2022, allows citizens to learn about the internal operations of the Ocean City Police Department. The goal of the program is to provide citizens with accurate information about the Ocean City Police Department and the criminal justice process. Participants will have the opportunity to share their experiences with other members of the community.
Topics covered will include Community Policing Unit, Traffic Safety Unit, K9 Unit, Police Dispatch, IT Unit, Training Unit, Detectives and Administration. Attendance is free and is open to Ocean City residents and business owners ages 18 and older.
Classes will be held Tuesdays, March 7 to May 9, with the majority of meetings taking place at the Ocean City Free Public Library. To apply, pick up an application in person at the Ocean City Police Department, or download at ocnj.us. For more information, call 609-525-4252 or email kricci@ocnj.us.