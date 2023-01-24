 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ocean City accepting applications for Citizens' Police Academy

  • 0

Applications are now open for the Ocean City Police Department’s 2023 Citizens’ Police Academy.

The Citizens’ Police Academy, organized in 2022, allows citizens to learn about the internal operations of the Ocean City Police Department. The goal of the program is to provide citizens with accurate information about the Ocean City Police Department and the criminal justice process. Participants will have the opportunity to share their experiences with other members of the community.

Topics covered will include Community Policing Unit, Traffic Safety Unit, K9 Unit, Police Dispatch, IT Unit, Training Unit, Detectives and Administration. Attendance is free and is open to Ocean City residents and business owners ages 18 and older.

Classes will be held Tuesdays, March 7 to May 9, with the majority of meetings taking place at the Ocean City Free Public Library. To apply, pick up an application in person at the Ocean City Police Department, or download at ocnj.us. For more information, call 609-525-4252 or email kricci@ocnj.us.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

I bought Tesla to help the environment. Now, I’m embarrassed to drive it, by John Blumenthal

I bought Tesla to help the environment. Now, I’m embarrassed to drive it, by John Blumenthal

A few years ago, I bought a used Tesla, not because I’m a car nut but because I had been a hypocrite. For years, I had been outspoken about the dangers of carbon emissions. Yet at the same time, I was driving an old gas-powered heap that got about 25 miles per gallon, and that sounded like a rocket launch every time I turned on the ignition. The car was impractical, but it had sentimental ...

Ventnor mayor Holtzman to step down

Ventnor mayor Holtzman to step down

VENTNOR — For Beth Holtzman, being the city’s mayor has been one of her greatest fulfillments in life, which is why it crushed her to announce…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News