Ocean City 8, St. Augustine 6
Matt Nunan was 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs for the winning Red Raiders. Gannon Brady was 2 for 5 with a double.
Duke McCarron earned the win in relief.
Kyle Neri hit two triples for St. Augustine. Ocean City is 12-6. St. Augustine is 19-4.
Ocean City 241 000 1 - 8 7 4
St. Augustine 130 020 0 - 6 7 4
