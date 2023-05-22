Jack Hoag scored two runs and stole two bases to spark the seventh-seeded Red Raiders to the win.
Dante Edwardi struck out eight and allowed one earned run in six innings to get the win.
Noah Herrington knocked in two runs, while Evan Taylor (3 for 4) Shawn Repetti (2 for 4 with an RBI) also sparked the Red Raiders.
Ocean City plays at No. 2 seed and defending champion Delsea Regional in Thursday’s quarterfinal.
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
