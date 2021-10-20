 Skip to main content
Ocean City (7-0) at Oakcrest (2-4), Noon Saturday
Ocean City is ranked No. in the Elite 11. The Red Raiders have outscored their opponents 213-13 and will clinch the division title with a win. Ocean City kicker Brendan McGonigle has made 28 of 29 extra points and three field goals. Oakcrest will look to end its four-game losing streak. Falcons quarterback Aaron Bullock has thrown for 1,222 yards and 10 TDs.

