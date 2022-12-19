 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean City 61, Wildwood Catholic 55

Omero Chevere scored 24 points as the Red Raiders improved to 3-0.

Sean Sakers scored 17 and Dylan Schlatter added 14 for Ocean City. The Red Raiders played without starter Kori Segich in the second half because of an ankle injury.

Sakers and Schlatter both sank fourth-quarter free throws to help clinch the win.

Justin Harper led Wildwood Catholic with 21.

Wildwood Catholic 11 1 3 10 21- 55

Ocean City 16 9 16 20 - 59

WC-Dunner 3, Kates 10, Harper 21, Bean 7, Walker 8, Jackson 6

OC-Sakers 17, Schlatter 14, Chevere 24, Karayiannis 2, Grimley 4

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
