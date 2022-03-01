Ocean City 61, Hammonton 46

Dylan Schlatter scored 21 for No. 8 seed Ocean City in this South Jersey Group III first-round game. Kori Segich and Sean Sakers each scored 12 for the winning Red Raiders. Freshman guard Kenny Smith scored 19 for Hammonton.
Ocean City will play at top-seeded Moorestown 6 p.m. Thursday
Hammonton 7 10 14 15 – 46
Ocean City 20 7 17 17 – 61
HAM-Andoloro 16, Hill 11, Smith 19
OC-Segich 12, Schlatter 21, Randles 5, Chevere 5, Sakers 12, Karayiannis 4, Grimley 2
