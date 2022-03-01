 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ocean City 61, Hammonton 46

  • 0

Dylan Schlatter scored 21 for No. 8 seed Ocean City in this South Jersey Group III first-round game. Kori Segich and Sean Sakers each scored 12 for the winning Red Raiders. Freshman guard Kenny Smith scored 19 for Hammonton.

Ocean City will play at top-seeded Moorestown 6 p.m. Thursday

Hammonton 7 10 14 15 – 46

Ocean City 20 7 17 17 – 61

HAM-Andoloro 16, Hill 11, Smith 19

OC-Segich 12, Schlatter 21, Randles 5, Chevere 5, Sakers 12, Karayiannis 4, Grimley 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News