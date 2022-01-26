Ocean City 60, Absegami 47

Sean Sakers scored 14 to spark the Red Raiders, who improved to 7-8. Kri Segich scored 13 and Omero Chevere 10 for Ocean City.
Absegami 5 10 14 18 – 47
Ocean City 14 22 17 7 – 60
AB-Jerkins 4, bey 2, Taliaferro 6, Akpassa 7, Hathaway 8, Pender 8, Brown 6, J. Brown 3, Palowski 3
OC-Segich 13, Gunnels 2, Schlatter 2, Randles 6, Chevere 10, Sakers 14, Muskett 7, Grimley 6
