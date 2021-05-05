 Skip to main content
Ocean City 6, Hammonton 5
Ocean City 6, Hammonton 5

Matt Nunan and Tom Finnegan each drove in two runs for Ocean City. Dylan Oliver got the win for the Red Raiders.

Jared Beebe was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Hammonton. The Blue Devils are 4-4. Ocean City (5-2) is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.

Hammonton 200 000 3 – 5 5 2

Ocean City 201 021 x – 6 6 1

