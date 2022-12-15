 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean City 59, St. Joseph 56

The winning Red Raiders trailed by nine with 3 minutes, 30 seconds left in the game.

Ocean City closed the game on a 16-4 run. The Red Raiders took the lead for good on Omero Chevere’s conventional 3-point play with 1:11 left.

Kori Segich led Ocean City with 18. Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 21 for St. Joe.

St. Joe 16 16 11 13 - 56

Ocean City 10 11 16 22 - 59

SJ-DeMarco 3, Theophile 16, Smith 2, Rodriguez 21, Cox 6, Stokes 2, Spross 6

OC-Segich 18, Sakers 4, Schlatter 8, Chevere 13, Karayiannis 3, Grimley 11

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
