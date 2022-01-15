 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean City 58, Bridgeton 54
Kori Segich led Ocean City (5-5) with 22. The Red Raider rallied from a four-point, fourth-quarter deficit. Dylan Schlatter scored 13 for Ocean City.

Ocean City 15 12 11 12 8 – 58

Bridgeton 15 11 7 17 4 – 54

OC-Segich 22, Schlatter 13, Randles 3, Chevere 3, Sakers 7, Muskett 5, Grimley 5

BR-Dunkle 2, D. Mosley 3, Smith 13, Williams 7, R. Mosley 5, Cleveland 2, Jones 12, Bowman 4, Carper 8

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
