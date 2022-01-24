 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean City 53, Cape May Tech 45
Ocean City 53, Cape May Tech 45

Dylan Schlatter scored 21 to lead the Red Raiders to the overtime win. Schlatter went 6 for 6 from the foul line in overtime to clinch the win.

Dylan Delvecchio scored 18 to held Cape May Tech rally in the fourth quarter to tie the game. Ocean City is 6-8, while Cape May Tech drops to 3-9.

Cape May Tech 8 9 8 15 5 – 45

Ocean City 9 5 8 18 13 – 53

CMT-Czarnecki 2, Murray 3, Delvecchio 18, Knights 8, Basile 6, Dille 8

OC-Segich 8, Schlatter 21, Randles 5, Sakers 7, Muskett 3, Grimley 9

