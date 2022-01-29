Ocean City 51, Lower Cape May 49

Dylan Schlatter sank two foul shots with 45.9 seconds left in double overtime to give Ocean City the lead for good.

Lower Cape May missed a 3-pointer at the second overtime buzzer.

The game was filled with several clutch baskets.

The Red Raiders trailed by five with 30 seconds left in regulation. Sean Sakers sank a driving layup with one second left in regulation to force the first overtime.

Lower Cape May trailed by two with 10 seconds left in the first overtime when Jacob Bey scored in the lane to tie the game. Schlatter blocked a potential game-winning Lower shot at the first overtime buzzer.

Kori Segich, Omero Chevere and Sakers each scored 13 for Ocean City, which improved to 8-8.

Mike Cronin led Lower with 17.

Lower Cape May 8 13 13 7 4 4- 49

Ocean City 14 5 9 13 4 6 – 51

LCM-Bey 10, Nunez 3, Lawler 12, Cronin 17, Bonner 7

OC-Segich 13, Schlatter 4, Chevere 13, Sakers 13, Lonergan 2, Grimley 6

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.