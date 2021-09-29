 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ocean City (5-0) at Egg Harbor Township (3-2)
0 comments

Ocean City (5-0) at Egg Harbor Township (3-2)

The Egg Harbor Township High School football team has won three straight.

It’s longest winning streak in six years.

The Eagles boosted by that success will test themselves against Ocean City 7 p.m. Friday in a West Jersey Football League Independence Division game. The Red Raiders (5-0) have outscored their opponents by the combined margin of 152-6 and is ranked No. 3 in The Press’ Elite 11.

Egg Harbor relies on running back Ronald Vaughn Jr., who has rushed for 499 yards. Defensive lineman Jama Mahana sparks the EHT defense with 22 tackles, 5.5 for losses.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News