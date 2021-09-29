Ocean City (5-0) at Egg Harbor Township (3-2)

The Egg Harbor Township High School football team has won three straight.
It’s longest winning streak in six years.
The Eagles boosted by that success will test themselves against Ocean City 7 p.m. Friday in a West Jersey Football League Independence Division game. The Red Raiders (5-0) have outscored their opponents by the combined margin of 152-6 and is ranked No. 3 in The Press’ Elite 11.
Egg Harbor relies on running back Ronald Vaughn Jr., who has rushed for 499 yards. Defensive lineman Jama Mahana sparks the EHT defense with 22 tackles, 5.5 for losses.
