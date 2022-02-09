 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean City 49, Wildwood 47
Omero Chevere scored the winning basket with seven seconds left and finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds for the winning Red Raiders.

Junior Hans scored a game-high 28 with Wildwood.

Ocean City 16 6 16 11 – 49

Wildwood 3 17 17 10 -47

OC-Segich 10, Schlatter 4, Chevere 20, Sakers 4, Karayiannis 13, Grimley 2

WW-Hans 28, D. Troiano 11, R. Troiano 2, Fusick 6

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
