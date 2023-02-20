Madelyn Adamson scored 18 to lead the second-seeded Red Raiders to the win. Tori Vliet scored 12 and grabbed 10 rebounds for Ocean City. Avery Jackson contributed three steals and three assists for the Red Raiders.
Ocean City will host 10th-seeded Winslow Township in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.
Seneca 9 7 8 9 - 33
Ocean City 9 15 8 17 - 49
OC-Nnewihe 2, Adamson 18, Jackson 6, Vliet 12, Morton 3, Chisholm 4, Hudson 2, Monteleone 2
