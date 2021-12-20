Ocean City 47, Cape May Tech 41

The winning Red Raiders improved to 2-1. Omero Chevere led Ocean City with 15 points.
Patrick Bean sank four 3-pointers and scored 19 for Cape May Tech (0-3).
Ocean City 15 9 10 13 – 47
Cape May Tech – 8 3 11 19 – 41
OC – Chevere 15, Schlatter 11, Sakers 11
CMT -Bean 19, Delvecchio 13, Czarnecki 4, Murray 3, Hutchinson 2
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
