Ocean City 44, Mainland Regional 39
The Red Raiders closed the game on 15-2 run to win the Tipoff Weekend finale.

Ocean City (1-1) trailed 37-29 with less than three minutes to play.

Omero Chevere (13 points, nine rebounds, three assists) began the comeback with back-to-back baskets. Conor Muskett sank a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left to put Ocean City up 40-39. The Red Raiders never trailed again.

Dylan Schlatter (13 points) added a basket and six free throws, including four foul shots in the final nine seconds, during the decisive stretch.

Tim Travagline led Mainland (1-1) with 16.

Mainland Regional 11 11 3 14 – 39

Ocean City 13 7 8 16 – 44

ML-Rodgers 4, Cook 12, Travagline 16, Ordille 5, Meyers 2

OC-Schlatter 13, Chevere 13, Sakers 7, Karayiannis 5, Muskett 6

