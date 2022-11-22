 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean City (3-7) at Pleasantville (6-3)

10 a.m. Thursday

Ocean City beat Vineland 30-10 in a non-playoff game on Nov. 10. Senior quarterback Riley Gunnels has thrown for 1,485 yards and eight TDs. Junior linebacker Mick Layton leads the defense with 76 tackles.

Pleasantville lost to Raritan 28-7 in the South Jersey Group II semifinals Nov. 4. The Greyhounds have relied on freshman quarterback Ahmad Jones, senior quarterback/running back Marlon Leslie and senior defensive lineman Christopher Wright.

