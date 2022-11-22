Ocean City (3-7) at Pleasantville (6-3)

10 a.m. Thursday
Ocean City beat Vineland 30-10 in a non-playoff game on Nov. 10. Senior quarterback Riley Gunnels has thrown for 1,485 yards and eight TDs. Junior linebacker Mick Layton leads the defense with 76 tackles.
Pleasantville lost to Raritan 28-7 in the South Jersey Group II semifinals Nov. 4. The Greyhounds have relied on freshman quarterback Ahmad Jones, senior quarterback/running back Marlon Leslie and senior defensive lineman Christopher Wright.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.