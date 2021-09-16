Game of the week
Who: Ocean City (3-0) vs. Mainland Regional (2-1)
When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Mainland
Did you know: Mainland will be honoring its 1995 team and the installation of lights at its field that season.
Key players:
Ocean City: Jacob Wilson, RB, 285 rushing yards; Riley Gunnels, QB, 295 passing yards, 4 TD passes; Mike Gray, TE/DE, 2 TD catches, 14 tackles; Taylor Eget, LB, 18 tackles.
Mainland Regional: Marlon Leslie, QB/DB; Ja’Briel Mace, RB/DB; Christian Elliott, DB; Nate Wagner, LB.
