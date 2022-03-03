 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean City 27, Moorestown 11

Tori Vliet came off the bench and scored 7 for Ocean City in this South Jersey Group III quarterfinal. Vliet scored five of her points in the first quarter as Ocean City jumped to a nine-point lead. Marin Panioco added six for the Red Raiders. The third-seeded Red Raiders will play at second-seeded Timber Creek in Saturday’s semifinal.

Moorestown 2 3 2 4 – 11

Ocean City 11 6 4 6 – 27

OC-Jackson 4, Vliet 7, Morton 4, Panico 6, Monteleone 4, Wenner 2

