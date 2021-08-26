Ocean City 21, Vineland 0 - FINAL

The Ocean City High School football team capped the first night of the Battle at the Beach with a shutout victory.

The Red Raiders, hosting the three-day showcase, beat Vineland 21-0 to open their season at Carey Stadium.

Ocean City broke the scoreless tie with 14 seconds left in the first quarter on Jacob Wilson's 5-yard TD run to make it 7-0. That score held up at halftime.

Wilson extended the Red Raiders' lead to 14-0 with 6:13 left in the third quarter when he scored from 6 yards out. Riley Gunnels made it 21-0 with his 2-yard score late in the third.

Vineland; 0 0 0 0—0

Ocean City; 7 0 7 0—14

FIRST QUARTER

OC—Wilson 5 run (kick)

THIRD QUARTER

OC—Wilson 6 run (kick)

OC—Riley Gunnels 2 run (kick)

Records—Vineland 0-1, Ocean City 1-0.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

