Ocean City (2) 3, Millville (1) 33 - 4th quarter

I Lequint Allen scores from 4 yards out. He ran the ball seven of Millville‘s eight plays. Thunderbolts lead 7-0 with 8:00 to go in first pic.twitter.com/qlH2yp8HnH— John Russo (@ACPress_Russo) November 19, 2021
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today