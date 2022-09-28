 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean City (2-2) at Winslow Township (1-2)

7 p.m. Saturday

Ocean City was off last week. Senior quarterback Riley Gunnels has thrown for 710 yards and four TDs. Jack Hoag has three TD catches for the Red Raiders. Winslow features running back Jamil Peterson, who has rushed for 296 yards and quarterback James Wilson, who has run for three TDs and thrown for one score.

