OCEAN CITY — A longtime rivalry accustomed to crisp Thanksgiving Day mornings played out this time on a warm summer night by the beach.

Quarterbacks Walker Bailey and Ryan Hendricks each threw one TD pass to help Ocean City High School edge Pleasantville 14-6 in a Battle by the Beach game Friday night. The Red Raiders' season-opening victory capped the first day of the three-day showcase event at their Carey Stadium.