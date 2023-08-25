OCEAN CITY — A longtime rivalry accustomed to crisp Thanksgiving Day mornings played out this time on a warm summer night by the beach.
Quarterbacks Walker Bailey and Ryan Hendricks each threw one TD pass to help Ocean City High School edge Pleasantville 14-6 in a Battle by the Beach game Friday night. The Red Raiders' season-opening victory capped the first day of the three-day showcase event at their Carey Stadium.
Bailey connected with Duke Guenther for a 13-yard score, and Hendricks threw a 10-yarder to Jon Moyer for the hosts' other TD. Ryder Hay made two PATs.
Pleasantville: 0 0 6 0 — 6
Ocean City: 0 0 7 7 — 14
THIRD QUARTER
P -- Witherspoon 7 pass from Jones (kick failed)
OC -- Gunther 13 pass from Bailey (kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
OC -- Moyer 12 pass from Hendricks (kick)
