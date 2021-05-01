Ocean City 13, Mainland Regional 6

Brooke Grover-Illas hit two home runs and knocked in six runs to lead Ocean City. Hailey Neville struck out eight in seven innings for the win.
Joslyn Adams was 2 for 4 with four RBIs for Mainland.
The game was played at Birch Grove Park in Northfield as part of the schools’ annual Pink Game for Breast Cancer Awareness
Ocean City 160 312 0 – 13 14 1
Mainland Regional 410 010 0 – 6 8 1
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today