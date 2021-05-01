 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ocean City 13, Mainland Regional 6
0 comments

Ocean City 13, Mainland Regional 6

Brooke Grover-Illas hit two home runs and knocked in six runs to lead Ocean City. Hailey Neville struck out eight in seven innings for the win.

Joslyn Adams was 2 for 4 with four RBIs for Mainland.

The game was played at Birch Grove Park in Northfield as part of the schools’ annual Pink Game for Breast Cancer Awareness

Ocean City 160 312 0 – 13 14 1

Mainland Regional 410 010 0 – 6 8 1

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News