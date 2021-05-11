 Skip to main content
Ocean City 13, ACIT 3
Joe Repetti hit a triple, stole two bases and knocked in four runs for Ocean City. Gannon Brady scored three runs and drove in two. James Mancini struck out 10 in five innings for the win.

The Red Raiders improved to 7-4.

Ocean City 250 42 – 13 12 0

ACIT 003 00 – 3 4 4

Breaking News