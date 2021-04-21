Ocean City 12, Lenape 9

Gannon Brady went 3 for 3 with an RBI to spark the winning Red Raiders. James Mancini went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Joe Repetti scored three runs for Ocean City.
Ocean City is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.
Lenape 010 520 1 – 9 7 7
Ocean City 315 111 – 12 10 4
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
