Ocean City 11, Cedar Creek 1
Tom Finnegan hit a home run and knocked in three runs to spark Ocean City. Bern Hoag went 2 for 3 with two runs scored for the Red Raiders.

Matt Nunan struck out nine and allowed four hits in five innings for the win. Ocean City improved to 9-5.

Ocean City 018 20 – 11

Cedar Creek 100 00 - 1

