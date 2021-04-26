 Skip to main content
Ocean City 11, Atlantic City 0
Ocean City 11, Atlantic City 0

Gannon Brady knocked in two runs and Tom Finnegan scored two runs for the winning Red Raiders. Riley Gunnels (three strikeouts in three innings) and Duke McCarron (four strikeouts in two innings) combined for the shutout.

Ocean City 440 03 – 11 6 0

Atlantic City 000 00 – 0 1 0

