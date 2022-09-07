Ocean City (1-1) at Cedar Creek (1-1) 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Although early in the season this is a pivotal game for both teams. The winner will take a big step toward a winning season. Ocean City quarterback Riley Gunnels has thrown for 459 yards and two TDs. Red Raiders wide receiver Jake Hoag has caught nine passes for 168 yards. Cedar CReek quarterback Billy Smith has thrown for 348 yards and three TDs. Junior linebacker Justin Castillo leads the Creek defense with 14 tackles.