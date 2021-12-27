Ocean Casino Resort

Head to Ocean Casino for some serious NYE parties. At NOLA, celebrate with live entertainment from The Rockets at 7 p.m. and 3AM Tokyo at 11 p.m., as well as a complimentary glass of champagne. Tickets are $50. At HQ2 Nightclub, the NYE party kicks off at 9 p.m. with Cash Cash and an open bar. Tickets are $85, $99 and $109. At Villain & Saint, celebrate with Amy Faden Duo at 5:15 p.m. and John McNutt at 9:15 p.m., while DJ Sajen spins at 9 p.m. at Blush. Located at 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. TheOceanAC.com.