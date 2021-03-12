OC introduces weed ban as advocates plead for medical exemption

But there were issues with the connection at this meeting. The video from council chambers froze several times or the sound was muted, and at times Barr could not hear the remote participants.

Several people attended the meeting remotely to appeal to the city to exempt medical marijuana from the ordinance. Some of those speakers could not be heard, and according to Edward Grimes, an activist with the organization Sativa Cross, several supporters were kicked out of the meeting.

At the meeting, Michael Allegretto, aid to Mayor Jay Gillian, told council that there were technical issues with the feed.

“We have some people hacking in,” he said.

“How slow does your day have to be that you decide you want to hack into our City Council meeting?” said Councilman Michael DeVlieger.

After the meeting, city spokesman Doug Bergen said someone was able to take over as administrator during the meeting, mute the meeting and share their screen.

“Our videographer is working on security measures to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” he said.

The speakers who were heard sought to make a distinction between adult use dispensaries and those serving the medicinal market.