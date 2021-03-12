OC introduces weed ban as advocates plead for medical exemption

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City Council voted unanimously to introduce an ordinance banning marijuana dispensaries and grow sites anywhere in the community.
The city had approved a similar ordinance in early 2019, but according to administration officials, that was invalidated when Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation creating a legal cannabis market in the state.
According to city attorney Dottie McCrosson, the new ordinance is almost identical to the previous one, banning dispensaries, cannabis growing sites and other manufacturing related to the substance in all city zones.
Because it is a zoning ordinance, she told City Council members at the Thursday meeting, it will need to be reviewed by the city’s Planning Board before a public hearing and final vote on the ordinance, planned for the April 8 meeting.
The meeting was held in person at the Bill and Nancy Hughes Performing Arts Center at Ocean City High School, a much larger venue than either Council Chambers in City Hall or the city senior center, where meetings have been held during the pandemic to allow for distance between council members.
City Council President Bob Barr said he was happy to be back to meeting in person, calling it a step toward normalcy. The meeting also had a remote component, with participants able to listen and participate through the Zoom platform.
But there were issues with the connection at this meeting. The video from council chambers froze several times or the sound was muted, and at times Barr could not hear the remote participants.
Several people attended the meeting remotely to appeal to the city to exempt medical marijuana from the ordinance. Some of those speakers could not be heard, and according to Edward Grimes, an activist with the organization Sativa Cross, several supporters were kicked out of the meeting.
At the meeting, Michael Allegretto, aid to Mayor Jay Gillian, told council that there were technical issues with the feed.
“We have some people hacking in,” he said.
“How slow does your day have to be that you decide you want to hack into our City Council meeting?” said Councilman Michael DeVlieger.
After the meeting, city spokesman Doug Bergen said someone was able to take over as administrator during the meeting, mute the meeting and share their screen.
“Our videographer is working on security measures to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” he said.
The speakers who were heard sought to make a distinction between adult use dispensaries and those serving the medicinal market.
“I understand that Ocean City has a dry-town history and that’s OK,” said Hugh Giordano, a representative of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union. “I think the one thing that’s important to remember is you do have pharmacies.”
He and other speakers said the city allows pharmacies to fill prescriptions for medicines containing opioids, which they argued are far more dangerous than cannabis. They described this as a double standard.
Giordano’s union represents cannabis workers. He said the newly legal industry will bring good paying, union jobs to New Jersey.
Other speakers said visitors to Ocean City — and residents — should be able to get their medication without the difficulty and expense of traveling, especially those who are in pain or have limited mobility.
Marina Rebmann of Sayreville, Middlesex County, said she uses cannabis for anxiety and to ease symptoms related to cancer. She said people should be able to get cannabis easily.
“This is medicine. This helps people. It helps people grow. It helps people (to be) without pain, (to be) without torture,” she told council. “This medicine is a beautiful thing from God. I couldn’t live without it.”
Her connection ended before she completed her comment.
“I think we’ve lost the speaker,” Barr said, while she could be heard asking if council could hear her.
Resident Dave Breeden said in support of the move that it would help protect Ocean City’s image as a family resort.
According to McCrosson, the new law differentiates between cannabis sold through the taxed and regulated market and marijuana and hashish sold illicitly, which will remain a controlled, dangerous substance.
But the laws signed on Feb. 22 do away with penalties for possession of up to six ounces. There are regulations against smoking or otherwise consuming cannabis in public — including on the beach or Boardwalk, or in public parks.
Ocean City has banned alcohol sales since its inception as a Christian resort in the late 19th century. In practice, the cannabis enforcement for adults will be similar — someone over 21 coming to town with a six pack of beer or a bag of weed for consumption at home is perfectly legal.
“It’s a whole new world,” McCrosson said.
There was little discussion from council members on the introduction. In previous meetings, the primary concern expressed was the potential impact on young people, with a provision in the state law that would prevent police from notifying parents of the first instance their underage child is found with alcohol or marijuana.
This week, Murphy supported amending that controversial provision, according to new reports.