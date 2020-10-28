OC Halloween house decoration contest offers safe, distant family fun

“It’s a win-win for everybody,” he said.

The winner in each city ward will get a $50 gift certificate to use in Ocean City’s downtown, with the overall winner to get $100. There will be a first, second and third prize in the commercial division as well, he said, with the top prize a year’s membership in the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce.

On a north-end block of Wesley Avenue in the city’s 1st Ward, a skeleton seems to struggle from a shallow grave next to the sidewalk. Ghosts, witches and pumpkins crowd the lawn and the front porch of the home in an elaborate display.

“This is every year,” said Woozie Becker, stepping outside to talk about the decorations. She said her family goes all out decorating for Halloween and Christmas. She did not want to be photographed, but her two children, Lynnie, 8, and Freddie, 5, did not take much convincing to throw on their Halloween costumes for a photo.

Becker said she’s seen some of her neighbors put up more elaborate decorations this year because of the contest, including a West Avenue house that has a straw-stuffed cold water wetsuit perched on a longboard for a very Ocean City scarecrow.

Halloween is a favorite holiday for Becker and the children, she said.