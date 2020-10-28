OC Halloween house decoration contest offers safe, distant family fun

OCEAN CITY — Cheryl Sadowl always goes big with Halloween decorations at her Central Avenue home.
This year, there are bragging rights on the line. Not to mention a chance for a gift certificate.
When Ocean City announced its new Halloween house decorating contest, she was among the first to sign up.
Decorations include an inflatable tree with an owl, which is something of a family symbol and a small graveyard.
The contest will feature winners in each of the four city wards, along with a separate prize for participating businesses. According to Michael Hartman, the city’s event coordinator, part of the motivation for the contest was to make up for the loss of the beloved Halloween parade.
Jointly presented by the city and the Ocean City Exchange Club, the annual parade on Asbury Avenue has taken place for more than 70 years. This year, the risk of people gathering in large numbers seemed too great during the pandemic, and it became just the latest event to be modified or canceled for 2020.
“In general, we’ve been thinking of new ways to do stuff,” said Hartman. “This was a way for us to continue the tradition of the town coming together and do it in a safe way.”
Homeowners can have fun decorating their places, he said, while families can drive around town and check out the displays.
“It’s a win-win for everybody,” he said.
The winner in each city ward will get a $50 gift certificate to use in Ocean City’s downtown, with the overall winner to get $100. There will be a first, second and third prize in the commercial division as well, he said, with the top prize a year’s membership in the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce.
On a north-end block of Wesley Avenue in the city’s 1st Ward, a skeleton seems to struggle from a shallow grave next to the sidewalk. Ghosts, witches and pumpkins crowd the lawn and the front porch of the home in an elaborate display.
“This is every year,” said Woozie Becker, stepping outside to talk about the decorations. She said her family goes all out decorating for Halloween and Christmas. She did not want to be photographed, but her two children, Lynnie, 8, and Freddie, 5, did not take much convincing to throw on their Halloween costumes for a photo.
Becker said she’s seen some of her neighbors put up more elaborate decorations this year because of the contest, including a West Avenue house that has a straw-stuffed cold water wetsuit perched on a longboard for a very Ocean City scarecrow.
Halloween is a favorite holiday for Becker and the children, she said.
Back on Central Avenue, Sadowl’s daughter Angel Sadowl, of Galloway Township, said her mom loves seeing the children in their costumes for Halloween.
After extensive consideration, Ocean City has decided to go ahead with trick or treating, from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. The city typically offers extensive safety tips for trick or treat, with additional recommendations this year including maintaining social distancing while making the rounds, and masks for everyone involved.
Halloween masks are no substitute for cloth or disposable masks covering the mouth and nose.
The city is also offering door hangers to identify houses participating this year, which can be picked up at City Hall or the Welcome Center on the Route 52 causeway or printed from a link online. More details can be found at ocnj.us/halloween.
Angel Sadowl said they have not seen many trick or treaters in recent years, so they tend to go big, with full sized candies and glow sticks.
“When I was a kid, they didn’t set times. We would go home and drop off our bags of candy and go back out until people turned their lights off,” Cheryl Sadowl said.
Paul Stryker on Seventh Street said his house is better viewed at night.
“We decorate big for Christmas and big for Halloween, and less for some of the other holidays,” he said. Both floors of the duplex are strung with lights.
“It’s pretty cool,” he said. He, too, has entered the contest, but would decorate elaborately either way. He said several of his neighbors put in a nomination for him as well.
More than 30 homes had signed up as the Oct. 23 deadline neared, Hartman said. Plans are to post a listing of houses so families can go see them for themselves, and later the winners will get a yard sign.
“The neat thing is it’s pretty evenly distributed across the island,” Hartman said.
In a few blocks, there are several entrants, he said, with some added neighborly competition.
An informal tour around the city’s residential blocks on a foggy weekday morning found several scattered displays of pumpkins, mums or haybales for the season, and a few elaborate and spooky decorations like the front yard graves the Beckers had out. Far more common were flags or political signs supporting Donald Trump or Joe Biden, or many of the other candidates in 2020.
While the event started as a COVID-safe option, Hartman said he can picture it continuing in future years, even when the parade and other events return and hopefully the precautions required in 2020 are a memory.
“I think it’s something that can be added to the Ocean City family fun agenda,” he said.
