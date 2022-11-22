OC and Pville to play for last time

Another Thanksgiving high school football rivalry will come to an end Thursday.

Ocean City and Pleasantville will play for the last time on the holiday at 10 a.m. at Pleasantville. These schools first met in 1917, and Ocean City leads the series 52-42-6.

Next year, the teams will open the season in a Battle at the Beach showcase game at Ocean City.

“I like the tradition (of Thanksgiving games),” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. “But we suggested to Pleasantville they might want to play us at the Battle at the Beach, and they jumped all over it. It’s still a spotlight game.”

Thanksgiving rivalries are quickly from the high school football scene. In addition to Ocean City/Pleasantville, there are just three other games involving local teams this week. St. Joseph Academy will play at Winslow Township 6 p.m. Wednesday. Holy Spirit hosts Atlantic City at 10 a.m. Thursday, while Millville travels to Vineland for a 10:30 a.m. kickoff Thursday.

Many high schools have decided that Thanksgiving rivalries are no longer feasible because of today's schedule and emphasis on the playoffs.

The playoffs started in 1974 long after many of these rivalries began.

The season now starts in August. The regular season ends the third week in October. Most teams are either eliminated from the playoffs or done with non-playoff contests by the first weekend of November. That leaves teams who play on Thanksgiving nearly three weeks to hold a team together.

Pleasantville lost to Raritan in a South Jersey Group II semifinal Nov. 4. Ocean City beat Vineland 30-10 in a non-playoff game on Nov. 10.

“Thanksgiving games have been a great tradition, but it’s kind of a dying tradition,” Pleasantville first-year coach Malachi Timberlake said. “We lost (in the playoffs) three weeks ago. The loss has been lingering. We’ve been trying to keep the kids busy.”

The Battle at the Beach is a showcase event, which began last season and features some of the state teams. It draws media from all over New Jersey. It is these types of attention-grabbing events that today’s players want to be a part of.

“One of the goals I had when I became a head coach was I wanted to be a team that played in that showcase,” Timberlake said. “I think it's a great opportunity and great exposure for our kids.”

Still, Ocean City and Pleasantville have plenty to play for Thursday.

For Ocean City, it’s a chance to send the seniors off with a win and also give some experience to younger players.

‘Games like this it’s hard to know what to expect,” Smith said. “You’ve been off for a little while. Kids are starting to think about playing other sports. Often it comes down to what team wants to be there the most. The mental approach is as important as the physical approach.”

For Pleasantville, it’s a chance to cap the season of resurgence. Timberlake in his first season brought stability to a program that finished 0-10 last season.

“We’re excited,” Timberlake said. “It’s the last one (on Thanksgiving). It's an opportunity for the seniors to put their names in the history books.”

What follows is a preview of this week’s holiday games: