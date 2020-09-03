Zipfel, Albert, Jr., - a lifelong resident of Absecon Highlands, passed away at home on August 31, 2020, at the age of 81. Albert was a hard worker; he started his first job at 12 years old. He had an exceptional spatial aptitude that allowed him to acquire several specialized skills. In his lifetime he was a nurseryman, a carpenter, and a construction worker with Local 172. He worked with lumber and plumbing supplies and retired from Atlantic County as a Black Seal Boiler Operator. Albert was also an avid fisherman who designed and constructed his own cabin fishing boat. Mr. Zipfel is predeceased by his parents Mary and Albert Zipfel Sr., his son, Albert Zipfel III; and his brother, James Zipfel. He is survived by Elaine Zipfel, his wife of 63 years; daughters, Sarah Snow, Judy Zipfel, Cathy Zipfel, and Linda McCorkle (Phil); grandchildren, Chris Zipfel (Brittany), Audrey Adams (Dustin), Diane Kranich (Joe), Jason Zikeli, and Lauren VanSant (Matt); and nine greatgrandchildren. Albert is also survived by his big sister, Alberta Bailey (Julian), and his little brother, Joe Zipfel (Joanne). The family would like to thank Terry and the Atlanticare Hospice team. Arrangements are being handled by Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
