Ziegler, Mark Francis, - 64, of Atlantic City, Born March 8th, 1956 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, and grew up in Sea Girt. Mark passed away Sunday, August 9th in Somers Point. He is survived by his children Laina Irene and Mark Francis Zachare. Mark traveled to many places having a diverse career in the casino industry. After spending several years in Las Vegas he returned to the east coast and eventually ended up working for the Tropicana in Atlantic City. A lover of life, Mark was always the life of the party, singing, dancing, and making people laugh. A true piano man, Mark was a talented musician teaching himself to read and write music at a young age. Known for his quick wit and infectious sense of humor, Mark will be remembered for his generosity. His positivity was simply unmatched, forever claiming to be "the luckiest man alive". A celebration of life is being planned for a future date. He will be missed dearly by many. There is no doubt he is enjoying a cold one at the Tiki Bar in heaven. Sto Lat Daddio
