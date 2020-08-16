Zdon, Ida May, - 89, of Little Egg Harbor, Passed away peacefully Aug. 1, 2020. Born in Philadelphia PA and a resident of Tuckerton/Little Egg Harbor NJ for the past 51 years. Preceded by her husband Stanley Sr. She was a caring and devoted Mother to Kathleen White, Victoria Del Monte, Stanley Zdon Jr., (Doreen), and had ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Ida was an avid BINGO player of the local area for many years. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Hackensack Meridian Health Hospice of Manahawkin, NJ
